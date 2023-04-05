Fortnite’s Festival Lace skin: Cost, release date, and bundle info

Fortnite is only as successful as it has been thanks to the community that has been so dedicated to the game over the last six years. A big part of the community is artists and creators who like to create concepts for new Outfits or alternate versions of existing ones.

Recently, Epic Games has been showing a lot of interest in these concepts, introducing multiple in a short amount of time.

Here’s all the information you need to know about Fortnite‘s Festival Lace skin, including how to unlock it, when it releases, and everything included in the bundle.

How to get the Festival Lace skin

Screengrab via Epic Games

Festival Lace is a mime mixed with a rocker, ready to celebrate at whatever festival might be happening.

You can purchase the skin for 800 V-Bucks, which is cheaper than most bundles because this includes the skin. Players can purchase V-Bucks in bundles, with the two lowest options including 1000 for $7.99 if you just want this skin or 2,800 for $19.99 if you want more from the Item Shop.

This skin was confirmed to be inspired by a concept created by a fan on Twitter that goes by GiGis_Lab. They were also responsible for submitting the concept art for the Drop Dee skin variation on Power Chord, with Epic giving them credit before they released that skin on April 3.

In a tweet announcing Festival Lace, the developer once again gave credit to GiGis_Lab for this skin.

When did Festival Lace release?

Festival Lace was released on April 4 during Chapter Four, season two, after being added during the v24.10 update. This update also brought the Drop Dee and the Miss Bunny Penny Outfits that fans seemed to enjoy.

That’s all the information you need to know about Fortnite‘s Festival Lace skin.