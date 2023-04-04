Fortnite has managed to stay relevant over the last six years largely thanks to the community that has continued to dedicate its time and effort to it. Many fans are known to create concepts for skins around their favorite characters, and sometimes Epic Games likes them so much that they put them in the game. Drop Dee is the latest concept turning into a skin, giving a classic character a modern look.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to unlock Fortnite‘s Drop Dee skin, how much it costs, and what you’ll get when you purchase it.

How to unlock the Drop Dee skin in Fortnite

Screengrab via Epic Games

Right now, players can find the Drop Dee skin in the Item Shop for 800 V-Bucks. She only comes as a new Outfit, with no back bling or other cosmetics some might expect. Players can get the game’s currency in a couple of different bundles, with the cheapest offering 1000 V-Bucks for $7.99. The next one is 2,800 V-Bucks for $19.99, allowing players to get some additional cosmetics for a full set.

This skin is a variation of a classic Outfit called Power Chord, now reappearing under a new name and with some modern style. It was a concept that was first posted by GiGi’s Lab on Twitter in December 2021. Epic was apparently such a fan that it recreated it, and now fans can get it in the game for themselves.

When did Drop Dee release?

Drop Dee was first posted by its original creator in December 2021 and was released over a year later on April 3, 2023. It’s unclear when it will leave, but it’s likely to be in the Item Shop for the next couple of days, at least. The original Power Chord skin was released in February 2018, so this marks over five years since its release.