Fortnite’s Eminem skin features one-of-a-kind mechanic

Epic Games is always looking for ways to take Fortnite skins to the next level and the new Icon Series Eminem skin is no different. In fact, it’s the most impressive yet.

This new Fortnite skin, The Slim Shady, can not only venture around the island taking out enemies and winning games, but also can sing with the right setup. This is the first skin in the battle royale to sing along to emote music, and as you’d expect it happens when using The Slim Shady emote. If you use The Slim Shady emote while rocking this Eminem skin you’ll see your character not only dance around to the track but also mouth lyrics. While all skins can use this emote, none mouth the words other than the real Slim Shady. Pretty cool right?

The Slim Shady skin is the only Fortnite skin that can Lip Sync the "Real Slim Shady" emote 🔥pic.twitter.com/cmonZcSIdZ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 30, 2023

There are three new Icon Series looks for Eminem in Fortnite. These include The Slim Shady, Rap Boy, and Mashall Never More skins. If you want to purchase them separately they cost around 1,500 V-Bucks each, but if you purchase them together as a bundle you’ll only be spending 2,500 V-Bucks, so it’s a decent discount if you’re looking to bolster your collection.

It seems fitting a star like Eminem is the first skin capable of singing along to their own song. Longtime Fortnite fans will remember back in the early days when characters’ mouths would move along with players using in-game communication. Since this was removed, most of the skins have remained completely silent.

Those who choose to purchase these Eminem Fortnite skins will be able to unlock a unique variant during the upcoming event on Saturday, Dec. 2, so be sure to make an appearance so you can get the most out of your new purchase.