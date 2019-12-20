The $15 million Fortnite Winter Royale tournament takes place from Dec. 20 to 22. Players from all over the world will be competing for their chance to earn cash and notoriety.
Players across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and mobile will be able to compete in the online event, with each region having their own prize pool.
Competitors will be playing with one other player since teams will be based on duos, which is one of the best dynamics for competitive Fortnite since squad matches are difficult to follow due to an influx of player builds and movement.
Here are all of the regions that will be competing in the Winter Royale:
- NA East
- NA West
- Europe
- Brazil
- Oceania
- Asia
- Middle East
Each day of the event will have a $5 million prize pool available and there are tons of chances for players to walk away with cash.
PC players on NA East, for example, will be rewarded if they land up to 1,500th place.
Top players like Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, the winner of the Fortnite World Cup Solo tournament, will be playing with Liquid Stretch. The teenage Fortnite superstar will look to finish off his record-breaking year in style.
Competitors will have four hours to complete 15 matches and earn the most amount of points possible.
Here’s how the scoring breakdown will work for day one of Winter Royale:
- Victory Royale: 15 points
- Each elimination: One point
Day two’s scoring system will be a bit different since players will be fighting for a top 28th or better placement:
- Victory Royale: 13 points
- Second to third: 11 points
- Fourth to sixth: Nine points
- Seventh to 10th: Seven points
- 11th to 15th: Five points
- 16th to 21st: Three points
- 22nd to 28th: One point
- Each elimination: One point
The last day will have players fighting to place in the top 12 while picking up eliminations:
- Victory Royale: 10 points
- Second to third: Seven points
- Fourth to seventh: Five points
- Eighth to 12th: Three points
- Each elimination: One point
Tiebreakers will be decided by total points scored followed by total Victory Royales, average eliminations, average placement, and total seconds survived. If there still isn’t a winner decided by these rules, a coin flip will break the tie.
The official standings will be corrected up to 24 hours after the event, according to the Fortnite Competitive Twitter account.
Fans will be able to tune into their favorite player’s stream to check out their point of view and keep up with the standings.
Day one final standings
Oceania
NA East
The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.
NA West
The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.
Europe
The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.
Brazil
The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.
Asia
The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.
Middle East
The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.
This article will be updated throughout the 2019 Winter Royale.