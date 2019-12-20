The $15 million Fortnite Winter Royale tournament takes place from Dec. 20 to 22. Players from all over the world will be competing for their chance to earn cash and notoriety.

Players across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, Switch, and mobile will be able to compete in the online event, with each region having their own prize pool.

Competitors will be playing with one other player since teams will be based on duos, which is one of the best dynamics for competitive Fortnite since squad matches are difficult to follow due to an influx of player builds and movement.

Here are all of the regions that will be competing in the Winter Royale:

NA East

NA West

Europe

Brazil

Oceania

Asia

Middle East

Each day of the event will have a $5 million prize pool available and there are tons of chances for players to walk away with cash.

PC players on NA East, for example, will be rewarded if they land up to 1,500th place.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Top players like Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, the winner of the Fortnite World Cup Solo tournament, will be playing with Liquid Stretch. The teenage Fortnite superstar will look to finish off his record-breaking year in style.

Competitors will have four hours to complete 15 matches and earn the most amount of points possible.

Here’s how the scoring breakdown will work for day one of Winter Royale:

Victory Royale: 15 points

Each elimination: One point

Day two’s scoring system will be a bit different since players will be fighting for a top 28th or better placement:

Victory Royale: 13 points

Second to third: 11 points

Fourth to sixth: Nine points

Seventh to 10th: Seven points

11th to 15th: Five points

16th to 21st: Three points

22nd to 28th: One point

Each elimination: One point

The last day will have players fighting to place in the top 12 while picking up eliminations:

Victory Royale: 10 points

Second to third: Seven points

Fourth to seventh: Five points

Eighth to 12th: Three points

Each elimination: One point

Tiebreakers will be decided by total points scored followed by total Victory Royales, average eliminations, average placement, and total seconds survived. If there still isn’t a winner decided by these rules, a coin flip will break the tie.

The official standings will be corrected up to 24 hours after the event, according to the Fortnite Competitive Twitter account.

Fortnite Competitive on Twitter All scores during the Winter Royale competition will be corrected when the event is over. Please refer back to the corrected leaderboard 24 hours after the completion of the event for the final standings.

Fans will be able to tune into their favorite player’s stream to check out their point of view and keep up with the standings.

Day one final standings

Oceania

NA East

The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.

NA West

The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.

Europe

The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.

Brazil

The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.

Asia

The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.

Middle East

The results for this section will be updated after today’s matches.

This article will be updated throughout the 2019 Winter Royale.