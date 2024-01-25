Category:
Business
Fortnite

Fortnite will return to iOS devices this year—but not for everyone

The battle isn't over yet.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jan 25, 2024 04:05 pm
A player gliding in a Fortnite promotional image.
Image via Epic Games

After years of “officially” being off the Apple device ecosystem, Fortnite is returning to iPhones, iPads, and other iOS devices in 2024—but only (for now) in the European Union.

Recommended Videos

Epic Games announced today that Fortnite will be available to download and play through a new iOS version of the Epic Games Store, which is “upcoming” in 2024, though a specific date is not mentioned. Epic also once again fired a shot at Apple, saying the tech giant is “breaking the law” when it comes to its App Store regulations.

This development is a direct result of the passing of the Digital Markets Act in December 2022, which permits developers to publish their own respective app stores on Apple’s App Store. When the bill passed, it was expected to go into effect in 2024.

The announcement coincides with Apple’s own announcement of new options for app developers, including the option to “deliver in-app experiences to users, including streaming games and mini-programs” within a single application.

But Epic’s issue with the Apple App Store isn’t about the ability for a single app to stream games or provide different experiences. In August 2020, Epic added a direct payment method to its Fortnite iOS app that allowed users to pay Epic directly, bypassing the App Store fees. Apple deemed this as a violation, took down the Fortnite app, and terminated Epic’s developer accounts.

Apple’s newest app development options don’t appear to allow for direct payments as every mention of making in-app payments in the company’s announcement says they must be made with “Apple’s In-App Purchase system.”

Since Fortnite was taken off the iOS App Store, Epic has staunchly said Apple has too much control over iOS app development and distribution, and it appears the company still holds that belief even after Apple’s announcement earlier today.

related content
Read Article Microsoft reportedly cuts 2,000 jobs one week after becoming world’s most valuable company
Xbox logo in a colorful circle with Halo spartans above it.
Category:
Business
Business
Microsoft reportedly cuts 2,000 jobs one week after becoming world’s most valuable company
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Riot Games layoffs: What the downsizing means and why it happened
The Riot Games office lobby in Barcelona, Spain.
Category:
Business
Business
Riot Games layoffs: What the downsizing means and why it happened
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Why are so many gaming companies going through massive layoffs?
Heavenscale Lee Sin Skin league of legends
Category:
Business
Business
General
General
Why are so many gaming companies going through massive layoffs?
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Riot Games hit with mass layoffs: ‘Last thing we ever wanted to do’
A red Riot Games sign can be seen to the far left of a big developer building.
Category:
Business
Business
Riot Games hit with mass layoffs: ‘Last thing we ever wanted to do’
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Almost all developers are worried about AI’s ‘ethical use,’ but nearly a third use it 
The outside of a building with the GDC banner.
Category:
Business
Business
Almost all developers are worried about AI’s ‘ethical use,’ but nearly a third use it 
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Microsoft reportedly cuts 2,000 jobs one week after becoming world’s most valuable company
Xbox logo in a colorful circle with Halo spartans above it.
Category:
Business
Business
Microsoft reportedly cuts 2,000 jobs one week after becoming world’s most valuable company
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Jan 25, 2024
Read Article Riot Games layoffs: What the downsizing means and why it happened
The Riot Games office lobby in Barcelona, Spain.
Category:
Business
Business
Riot Games layoffs: What the downsizing means and why it happened
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Jan 24, 2024
Read Article Why are so many gaming companies going through massive layoffs?
Heavenscale Lee Sin Skin league of legends
Category:
Business
Business
General
General
Why are so many gaming companies going through massive layoffs?
Kiril Stoilov Kiril Stoilov Jan 23, 2024
Read Article Riot Games hit with mass layoffs: ‘Last thing we ever wanted to do’
A red Riot Games sign can be seen to the far left of a big developer building.
Category:
Business
Business
Riot Games hit with mass layoffs: ‘Last thing we ever wanted to do’
Cecilia Ciocchetti Cecilia Ciocchetti Jan 22, 2024
Read Article Almost all developers are worried about AI’s ‘ethical use,’ but nearly a third use it 
The outside of a building with the GDC banner.
Category:
Business
Business
Almost all developers are worried about AI’s ‘ethical use,’ but nearly a third use it 
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 19, 2024

Author

Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.