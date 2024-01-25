Fortnite will return to iOS devices this year—but not for everyone

After years of “officially” being off the Apple device ecosystem, Fortnite is returning to iPhones, iPads, and other iOS devices in 2024—but only (for now) in the European Union.

Epic Games announced today that Fortnite will be available to download and play through a new iOS version of the Epic Games Store, which is “upcoming” in 2024, though a specific date is not mentioned. Epic also once again fired a shot at Apple, saying the tech giant is “breaking the law” when it comes to its App Store regulations.

This development is a direct result of the passing of the Digital Markets Act in December 2022, which permits developers to publish their own respective app stores on Apple’s App Store. When the bill passed, it was expected to go into effect in 2024.

The announcement coincides with Apple’s own announcement of new options for app developers, including the option to “deliver in-app experiences to users, including streaming games and mini-programs” within a single application.

But Epic’s issue with the Apple App Store isn’t about the ability for a single app to stream games or provide different experiences. In August 2020, Epic added a direct payment method to its Fortnite iOS app that allowed users to pay Epic directly, bypassing the App Store fees. Apple deemed this as a violation, took down the Fortnite app, and terminated Epic’s developer accounts.

Apple’s newest app development options don’t appear to allow for direct payments as every mention of making in-app payments in the company’s announcement says they must be made with “Apple’s In-App Purchase system.”

Since Fortnite was taken off the iOS App Store, Epic has staunchly said Apple has too much control over iOS app development and distribution, and it appears the company still holds that belief even after Apple’s announcement earlier today.