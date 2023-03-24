Fortnite will only let players recreate Chapter One maps in Creative 2.0

It’s been a big day and a half for Fortnite as developer Epic Games has finally revealed the Creative 2.0 program. Players are eagerly hopping into the program, hoping to recreate their favorite seasons from the game’s past. However, according to Epic, players are going to be severely limited in what they’re allowed to recreate.

In recent Unreal Editor in Fortnite documentation, Epic makes it clear only Chapter One versions of the map will be allowed in Fortnite Creative. That being said, even those levels will be subject to unique payouts that are different than new experiences.

Before UEFN was released, many players and creative teams were sharing their ideas of what they would like to see in Fortnite. Many of these theories involved features or items from previous Fortnite seasons. It seems like Epic isn’t going to allow players to recreate something that it doesn’t want to bring back itself.

This is kind of a moot point at the time of writing though, as recreations of Chapter One like Reboot Royale and OG Battle Royale have both had to scale back many of their features due to memory limits. Right now, players won’t get the full experience that these teams had envisioned until Epic increases the memory cap on its levels.

This news was posted on the new Creator Portal for Fortnite, which allows users to upload their levels directly from their desktop.

It’s a short blog post but it makes Epic’s feelings about the Fortnite matter clear, especially with them linking out to the Payout Terms and other legal documents.

