Fortnite: Battle Royale got its secret Battle Stars back with the v10.10 update this week. With the release of The Leftovers Limited-Time Mission today, players can now unlock and grab the week three secret Battle Stars and get a free Battle Pass tier.

Unlike Battle Pass challenges, The Leftovers is a free set that will be available for a week. All players who complete three of its challenges will unlock a special Loading Screen that will allow them to find the secret Battle Star on the Fortnite island even after the Mission is gone from the game. If you want that star, that’s all you need to do.

Related: All cube memorial locations for Fortnite’s season X, week 3 Worlds Collide challenge

Also, make sure you’re playing in any mode that’s not Playground or made with Creative. These won’t let you progress through anything related to Missions, including grabbing secret Battle Stars.

The Loading Screen hides a hint to where the star is hidden. In this one, there’s the image of the ice cream cone from Sof Deez in the front part of the bus. That means you must go to Sof Deez near Paradise Palms and, most likely, on top of the human ice cream cone to find this Battle Star.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Sof Deez is located north of Paradise Palms and southwest of the race tracks in the desert.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you get there, interact with the Battle Star and you should earn a free Battle Pass tier when you leave the match.

Remember that Fortnite’s season X Battle Pass challenges hide no secret Battle Stars.