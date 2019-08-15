Fortnite: Battle Royale season X Battle Pass owners have unlocked a third set of special challenges to earn cosmetic items and Battle Stars. Epic Games released the Worlds Collide set today that gives players seven Normal and seven Prestige challenges to complete.

Two challenges of the set ask player to visit cube memorials in the desert and near a lake. The cube is a reference to the giant purple cube with mysterious powers from previous seasons that players called Kevin. There are two statues reproducing it on the Fortnite island, one in Paradise Palms and another in Loot Lake.

To progress through these challenges, remember to be playing any standard, limited-time, or competitive mode that’s not Playground or made with Creative.

The map below shows the locations of the two memorials. Scroll down to see detailed screengrabs of each location.

Cube memorial locations

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Paradise Palms

This cube memorial is located southwest of the city on a hill close to an oasis. You’ll see a spotted circle burned on the ground surrounding this cube memorial.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Loot Lake

The second cube memorial is southwest of the energy sphere at loot lake, but it’s very close to it. It’s the first landmass you see when you walk southwest from the center.

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Image via Epic Games | Remix by Bhernardo Viana

Unfortunately for people who play for free only, these challenges are only available for players who paid for the season X Battle Pass. There are no free challenges, so you won’t be able to complete these unless you buy the pass at any point of the season. Once you do, World Collide and all previous challenges will be available.



Once you complete these challenges, you’ll unlock the next reward in your Worlds Collide list.