Fortnite dataminers find Major Lazer bundle in the v10.10 update files

Epic Games is ready to reveal another mashup between Fortnite: Battle Royale and EDM musicians.

Dataminers found references to a “Major Lazer Bundle” hidden in the v10.10 Fortnite update files, which is an obvious reference to a cosmetic item bundle themed after the EDM band Major Lazer.

Some descriptions that dataminer Silox found look like emotes, such as a dance called “Major moves.” They also found what seems to be an unreleased character skin described as “Major Oswald joins your Homebase.”

Silox was able to import the leaked files into his game and confirm that there is a Major Lazer skin within the v10.10 update files. They also found the dance and were able to reproduce it in-game along with showing a pickaxe that also seems to be part of the bundle.



s1l0x on Twitter Leaked encrypted from Lazerism Set

Despite all these files being hidden in everyone’s Fortnite game files now, it doesn’t necessarily mean Epic is releasing them at all. Other cosmetics have been added in previous updates and never released, but this Major Lazer bundle seems to be a special case of collaboration between Epic and the band and is likely being confirmed soon.

If this set is released, it will be the second time Epic partners up with EDM musicians for Fortnite. In February, the company released cosmetic items themed after Marshmello and released a special game mode where all players could watch and experience a concert he made especially for Fortnite. Players were able to interact with the concert environment while Marshmello played his songs for 10 minutes, and the musician says over 10 million people took part in it.

Dataminers have yet to find evidence of a new EDM concert coming to Fortnite, but this bundle is already a sign of a new partnership that will bring more exclusive items for players.