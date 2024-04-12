Fortnite vaults Olympian Mythics for Avatar ones, and some players are as angry as Kratos

Fortnite’s Greek mythology-themed Myths and Mortals is feeling less “Mythic” today according to some players, in light of a recent decision.

With today’s update, Epic Games vaulted the Olympian power Mythic items in favor for three new ones as part of its Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration. The Chains of Hades, Wings of Icarus, and Zeus Lightning bolt won’t return until May 4.

It’s their turn now. Image via Epic Games

The three Olympian Mythics have been replaced by Avatar’s Firebending, Earthbending, and Airbending Mythics for the time being. And many players are not thrilled by the decision, especially with this season’s themed Mythics being taken away for such a long period of time.

“This season has probably been the most confusing one out of them all,” one player on Reddit said on April 12. “What’s the point of having a Greek god season when you literally remove all their powers? Like that makes no damn sense.”

To exacerbate the situation, data mines have pointed to a Star Wars-themed event beginning on May 4 (May the Fourth be with you), so the Avatar Mythics could get replaced by Star Wars lightsabers and the leaked Wookiee Bowcaster before the Olympian ones can return.

“First season in almost a year where I wasn’t constantly frustrated by the Mythics and actually thought they were fun to fight against (I don’t play builds), and they vault them this early,” another player complained. “What the fuck.”

SEASON 2 MYTHICS HAVE BEEN VAULTED UNTIL MAY 3 😳‼️



• Wings of Icarus

• Chains of Hades

• Zeus Lightning Bolt pic.twitter.com/tnyB48rrkS — HYPEX (@HYPEX) April 12, 2024

The Chains of Hades have been a favorite for many players, and the Wings of Icarus were an excellent addition to the game for when it comes to mobility, giving them the chance to fly around the map. But for now, the Avatar Mythics will have to do, with many players hoping they will get the chance to use the Olympian Mythics again before Chapter Five, season two comes to an end.

