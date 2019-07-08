Fortnite v9.30 Content Update #3 is coming tomorrow

The next update for Fortnite: Battle Royale is set to go live tomorrow morning.

Fortnite’s third v9.30 Content Update will hit the live servers tomorrow, July 9 at 7am CT.

Fortnite on Twitter Get ready for an explosive time when the v9.30 Content Update #3 lands tomorrow, July 9 at 8 AM ET! 💥 There will be no downtime.

Based on the wording of Epic Games’ announcement tweet, a new explosive item could be coming to the game. The tweet also says that there will be no downtime for this update.

The first v9.30 Content Update unvaulted the fan-favorite Pump Shotgun on June 25. Last week, the second v9.30 Content Update introduced the Drum Shotgun to Fortnite. So fans should expect similar small changes or additions to Fortnite with tomorrow’s update.