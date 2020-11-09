Fortnite tournaments will be unavailable on next-gen consoles at launch due to an issue found in testing | Dot Esports

The feature will be added at a later date.

Fortnite players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S won’t be able to complete in tournaments at launch, Epic Games announced today.

With the next-gen version of Fortnite launching alongside the new consoles this week, the developer has found some issues that will prevent players on the new platforms from participating.

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be unable to compete in tournaments temporarily as we work on addressing some issues we found in testing. We'll let you know when these consoles will be able to access tournaments. Arena playlists will still be available. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 9, 2020

“The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S will be unable to compete in tournaments temporarily as we work on addressing some issues we found in testing,” Epic said. “We’ll let you know when these consoles will be able to access tournaments.”

While tournaments won’t be accessible, Epic revealed that Arena playlists will still be available, so competitive players have something to look forward to if they want to boot up Fortnite on the new consoles this week.

Upgrades to the Xbox Series X version of Fortnite include 4K resolution at 60 FPS, dynamic visuals and physicals, getting into matches faster, and an enhanced split screen at 60 FPS. Fortnite will run at 1080p and 60 FPS on the Xbox Series S.

The PS5 version will support 4K at 60 FPS, dynamic visuals and physics, new immersion thanks to haptic feedback on the DualSense controller, the ability to select your favorite mode from the PS5 home screen, faster matchmaking, and enhanced split screen at 60 FPS.

It’s unclear when the issue preventing tournaments from being played on the new hardware will be fixed.