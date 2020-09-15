Fortnite Spotlight concert continues with Anderson .Paak | Dot Esports

The next act of Fortnite’s Spotlight concert series will feature multiple Grammy winner Anderson .Paak on the Party Royale stage this weekend.

Anderson .Paak is an American rapper who known for releasing his Venice album in 2014. He’s won three Grammy Awards, including the 2019 “Best Rap Performance” for Bubblin, as well as “Best R&B Album” this year for his hit album, Ventura.



The show will be broadcast in-game on Sept. 19 at 4pm CT. Don’t worry if you miss it because the concert will re-run on Sept. 19 at 10pm CT and Sept. 20 at 12pm CT.

You can also mark your calendar for Sept. 26 because Fortnite has already promised another show that day. The Spotlight concert series will continue in October as well. “We hope the Spotlight concert series and Party Royale represent the future of how we can share entertaining experiences with our closest friends,” Epic Games said.

The first artist to perform in the Spotlight concert series was Dominic Fike. The series made its debut last Saturday, Sept. 12, from Fortnite‘s studio in Los Angeles. Epic hasn’t announced the artists who will perform in the next shows of the series.

Image via Epic Games

To participate, follow these steps below to get into Fortnite’s Party Royale and watch a show at the Main Stage: