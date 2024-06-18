Fortnite servers go down again, players facing ‘unable to login to Epic Games account’ error and ‘Matchmaking Error #3’

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Fortnite is experiencing server issues today that are preventing players from accessing the game.

Just last week, another, different error prevented Fortnite players from getting online. This one seems to be a bit different, but no less widespread. And it means that players are unable to access any of the game’s variety of modes and experiences.

This screen spells doom for many. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Thankfully for gamers, Epic Games said it’s aware of the issue and is “investigating” it. The company “will provide an update when we have one.” For now, it seems like Fortnite is once again on hold. “Matchmaking Error #3” is also popping up for some players.

“We’re aware that players may be having issues logging into Fortnite and matchmaking into games,” the company said. “We’re investigating the issue and will provide an update when we have one.”

In short, the game needs some fixing and Epic is on the case. Last week’s error was fixed in about an hour, so a quick correction is possible. But seeing as this error is different, it’s anyone’s guess as to when the game will become available again.

Fortnite’s battle royale season wears on, but the new Fortnite Festival season kicked off last week, featuring the legendary band Metallica. New content rolled out but popularity may have affected the server load, leading to issues. It’s unknown if today’s server problems are related or something new entirely.

@FortniteStatus on Twitter/X will post updates when they become available, and this article will be updated with more current information when it’s released.

