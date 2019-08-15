Fortnite season X’s Week 3 mission “Worlds Collide” is now available

Challenges for the third week of Fortnite: Battle Royale‘s tenth season are now available for players in the brand-new Worlds Collide battle pass mission.

Fortnite‘s season X Battle Pass takes a different approach to weekly challenges and instead releases missions with challenges that grant both battle stars, XP and rewards upon completion. Some of these missions are only available for a limited time, however.

Mission challenges

Challenge Amount Use a Rift 1 Visit a Rift Zone 1 Deal damage to opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake 200 Visit a memorial to a cube in the desert or by a lake 1 Eliminate opponents in the desert 3 Search chests at Loot Lake 3 Consume foraged mushrooms 10

Prestige challenges

Challenge Amount Use Rifts 4 Search chests in Rift Zones 5 Eliminate opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake 3 Visit cube memorials in the desert and by a lake 1 Eliminate opponents at Paradise Palms or Fatal Fields 4 Search chests at Loot Lake or Lucky Landing 7 Consume foraged mushrooms in a single match 5

Mission rewards

Here are the rewards for Worlds Collide, provided by data-miner ShiinaBR.

This week’s mission challenges are actually quite straightforward compared to others, with most of them consisting of going to locations and eliminating people. Players could probably complete this whole week of challenges by accident just from playing the game frequently.

The only challenge that may require a tip-off is the one that requires players to visit the cube’s memorial, which can be located in the desert at co-ordinates or on the outskirts of Loot Lake in E4.