Fortnite season X’s Week 3 mission “Worlds Collide” is now available

This week’s battle pass mission is pretty straight-forward.

Image via Epic Games

Challenges for the third week of Fortnite: Battle Royale‘s tenth season are now available for players in the brand-new Worlds Collide battle pass mission.

Fortnite‘s season X Battle Pass takes a different approach to weekly challenges and instead releases missions with challenges that grant both battle stars, XP and rewards upon completion. Some of these missions are only available for a limited time, however.

Mission challenges

Challenge Amount
Use a Rift1
Visit a Rift Zone1
Deal damage to opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake200
Visit a memorial to a cube in the desert or by a lake1
Eliminate opponents in the desert3
Search chests at Loot Lake3
Consume foraged mushrooms10

Prestige challenges

ChallengeAmount
Use Rifts4
Search chests in Rift Zones5
Eliminate opponents at a mountain top Viking Village or Loot Lake3
Visit cube memorials in the desert and by a lake1
Eliminate opponents at Paradise Palms or Fatal Fields4
Search chests at Loot Lake or Lucky Landing7
Consume foraged mushrooms in a single match5

Mission rewards

Here are the rewards for Worlds Collide, provided by data-miner ShiinaBR.

This week’s mission challenges are actually quite straightforward compared to others, with most of them consisting of going to locations and eliminating people. Players could probably complete this whole week of challenges by accident just from playing the game frequently.

The only challenge that may require a tip-off is the one that requires players to visit the cube’s memorial, which can be located in the desert at co-ordinates or on the outskirts of Loot Lake in E4.