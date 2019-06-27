Fortnite’s season 9, week 8 challenges are now live

The next batch of Battle Pass challenges is available in Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The season nine, week eight challenges are live and ready to be completed. As usual, there are three free challenges for all players and four premium Battle Pass tasks. Players who complete six of these challenges will also unlock Fortbyte 86.

Here are the Fortnite season nine, week eight challenges.

Free challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Apply shields (400) 5 Visit different clocks (3) 5 Eliminate opponents in Snobby Shores and Mega Mall (7) 10

Battle Pass Challenges

Challenge Reward (Battle Stars) Damage opponents with Assault Rifles (500) 5 Stage one of five: Land at Paradise Palms

Stage two of five: Land at Neo Tilted

Stage three of five: Land at Mega Mall

Stage four of five: Land at Pleasant Park

Stage five: Land at Junk Junction 5 Use a volcano vent, air vent, and a zipline in a single match 10 Eliminations outside of named locations (5) 10

Most of these challenges are pretty straightforward. You can visit the three different clocks while doing the land at Paradise Palms, Neo Tilted, and Junk Junction challenge.

The elimination tasks will require some gunskill, but other than that, you should be able to complete these challenges just by casually playing the game.