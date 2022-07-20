Fortnite reveals the finalists and rules for The Block 2.0

After a long war and The Seven’s victory in Fortnite, it’s time to rebuild the island and celebrate the creativity of the players. Tilted Towers was once again heavily damaged, meaning that the old buildings need to be replaced with new structures. After requesting help from the community, Epic Games has announced the finalists for The Block 2.0 and the rules moving forward.

The first round of voting is set to begin tomorrow at 8am CT and will last until July 27 at 2pm CT, according to Epic. It will feature The Restaurant as the first location. Right now, players have the choice of a variety of multi-leveled Pizza Pits. The building will be located in the south of Tilted Towers.

Image via Epic Games

The Apartments voting will begin when the first ends and will run until Aug. 3 at 12am CT. These high-rise buildings are sure to be filled with loot for the players who don’t mind going room by room to find it. The Apartments will be built in the westernmost empty slot.

Image via Epic Games

The last round of The Block 2.0 will be The Shops buildings that will open voting on Aug. 3 at 12am CT and will run until Aug. 9 at 8am CT. The Shops will feature different stores through the multi-level complexes in the northeast part of Tilted Towers.

Image via Epic Games

The winning buildings won’t immediately be added to the game, instead coming in a future patch, likely all at once. Players can get a closer look at all the finalists and even load the building preset by entering the code listed on Epic’s finalist page.