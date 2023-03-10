The release of Fortnite Chapter Four, season two came on March 10 with another rotation of guns and other weapons in the battle royale. When the patch notes dropped, players were presented with a new gun: the Havoc Pump Shotgun, coming in rarities up to Legendary.

Epic Games also unvaulted the Combat Shotgun. But with so many shotgun names, players on social media have been confused whether any of these are the classic Pump Shotgun—one of the first guns of its type ever added to the game.

Unfortunately for fans, the first version of the Pump Shotgun is not available in Fortnite as of v24.00. It continues to be vaulted in all its rarities, which will force players to experiment with other guns in the meantime.

The best Pump Shotgun alternatives in Fortnite

While the classic Pump Shotgun is vaulted, you still have some strong guns to use in close combats. Keep in mind that the stats of the original are as follows:

Rarity DPS Damage Struct Dmg Fire Rate Mag Size Reload Common 64.4 92 4.5 0.7 5 5.1 Uncommon 70.7 101 4.8 0.7 5 4.75 Rare 77 110 5 0.7 5 4.4 Epic 83.3 119 5.3 0.7 5 4.05 Legendary 89.6 128 5.5 0.7 5 3.7

Here are the stats of the shotguns currently available in Chapter Four, season two, courtesy of Fortnite.GG: