Fortnite pros react to XXiF’s qualification for the Fortnite World Cup

Who would say the qualification of a Fortnite player previously punished for cheating during the World Cup Qualifiers would make his peers angry?



Everyone.



That’s been happening since XXiF and Ronaldo qualified for the World Cup Duos competition in yesterday’s qualifiers. They placed third in North America East’s week eight and secured themselves a spot for the Finals in late July. This came a month after they received a 14-day ban from competitive Fortnite for collusion and teaming in the week three Solo qualifiers.



Fortnite streamer and caster Benjamin “DrLupo” Lupo wrote he doubts XXiF and Ronaldo cheated again, but he said their qualification feels sad for other competitors.



“A cheater qualifying for a $30,000,000 tournament is a kick in the junk to the integrity of the Fortnite competitive community,” DrLupo wrote. “I feel for everyone who grinds their butts off to work on their gameplay, only to get pushed out of qualification for NYC by that duo.”



Other Fortnite streamers like Tim “TimTheTatman” Betar made serious comments like Lupo, but some professional players were instead ironic about the duo. Team Liquid’s Noah “Vivid” Wright first wrote that the duo deserved the qualification, but then said he was joking.



“You just let cheater into your biggest tournament,” Vivid wrote. Can’t wait for you to explain their story line to a young audience. Should be real interesting.”



FaZe Clan’s Nate Hill also emphasized how this message can come across young children, who are a great part of Fortnite’s audience.



“Let’s go XXIF!,” Nate wrote. “Good stuff Epic games! Love a good redemption story! Remember kids, if you break the law or cheat just wait two weeks and you’ll get $50,000!”

XXiF and Ronaldo had been playing qualifiers since their ban was lifted two weeks ago. With their qualification, they secure at least $50,000 as prize money for placing last in the Fortnite World Cup Finals, starting July 26.