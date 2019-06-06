Fortnite’s Polar Peak iceberg have broken and taken the Ice Castle with it

The creature with the huge eye inside the Polar Peak iceberg in Fortnite: Battle Royale has broken free.

Players will wake up to the north part of the iceberg shattered and with no signs of a living creature inside its remains. The Ice Castle is gone as well, as it was probably destroyed when the creature arose from its ice cave. Until yesterday, that living monster was quiet inside the iceberg, watching players move. It’s now somewhere else, though we’re not sure about where.

HYPEX on Twitter it broke!!!!

Even though it seems that the storyline that involves the Polar Peak eye is developing fast, we have reasons to believe we’ll take some time to see the creature behind the eye. There’s the Fortbyte panel and the image that it’s hiding, and we can already see Bunker Jonesy trying to tie together several events that took place in the Fortnite island. One of them is a big eye just like this new friend of ours, which could mean it’ll remain a mystery until players can reveal the Fortbyte image in late June.

Also, Epic Games rarely rushes events like this. Take the digging sites from season eight, for instance. They were weekly interactions players could have with three areas on the island, but none of them were an actual part of the season-ending Unvaulting event. They were all a leadup to the biggest digging site ever, which is the Loot Lake hatch that ended up being the door to Fortnite’s vault.



It’s likely that Epic, instead of letting players see the Polar Peak creature again, will make it leave huge footsteps on several areas of the island in the upcoming weeks. Players would be able to track them down to guess where the creature is hiding, and when we’re approaching the season nine end in late July, we should come close to seeing the whole creature and find out what it is.