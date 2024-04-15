Fortnite players name the collaborations they want to see next

Fortnite players have taken to social media to name the collaborations they want to see in the Epic Games title next, covering every corner of pop culture.

Fortnite is currently in the middle of the Avatar: Elements crossover, which brought skins from the popular anime into the game, and there has been no shortage of other collaborations in the past.

Avatar is currently center stage in Fortnite. Image via Epic Games

Everything from Star Wars to Marvel, God of War to Halo has been featured in Fortnite previously—and many of the previous crossovers have returned for other collaborations, with Star Wars leaked to make a return very soon.

Although the list of Fortnite crossovers is already staggering, plenty has still to be touched—and players responded to a post from iFireMonkey on X (previously Twitter) to name the collaborations they want to see.

As you’d expect, the suggestions covered every corner of pop culture, ranging from a desire for crossovers with other game franchises, like Fallout and Bioshock, to children’s entertainment with pushes for Spongebob Squarepants and Fairly Odd Parents.

Fallout is one potential crossover that would make a lot of sense given the recent launch of the Amazon TV series, though the release date for the series has now passed—so it seems the best time for such a crossover has gone.

The likes of Fallout and Bioshock would make a lot of sense, given skins could easily be incorporated into Fortnite. But the idea for children’s shows has made me dream of a season orientated around Nickelodeon and children’s TV.

Imagine dropping into Bikini Bottom or looting The Wild Thornberries ComVee, then taking the fight to areas inspired by Jimmy Neutron or Danny Phantom—and it’s not beyond the realms of possibility, given the recent Avatar crossover.

It remains to be seen whether the wishes from fans will come to fruition, but there’s no doubt that Fortnite certainly has more collaborations up its sleeve..

