Category:
Fortnite

For Alderaan! Beloved Star Wars character could be getting another Fortnite skin

Taking up arms.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 9, 2024 04:42 am
Luke, Leia, and Han Solo standing together against a black backdrop
Image via Epic Games

Everyone’s favorite Star Wars princess appears to be getting a new skin in Fortnite—if the latest leaks are correct.

Recommended Videos

Star Wars collabs are nothing new for Fortnite and will likely continue regularly given Disney’s huge investment into Epic Games—and fresh content seems to be right around the corner.

A collection of characters from Star Wars and their new corresponding outfits in Fortnite.
More to come. Screengrab via Epic Games

According to reliable dataminer Hype X on X (formerly Twitter), a Rebel Leia Organa skin is coming to Fortnite in the near future.

Leia Organa already has skins in Fortnite for her standard look of a white dress and hood and her Boushh disguise, which can be masked or unmasked, but a Rebel Leia Organa skin would show her real fighting spirit.

So far, only the “specific text” has been added for Rebel Leia Organa, and the image posted on social media is “for reference of what it might end up being”—but it looks exactly like you would want it to.

Though there is no date for when a Rebel Leia Organa skin could be added to Fortnite and whether other Star Wars skins will follow suit, a pretty solid estimate would be May 4 for Star Wars Day.

The datamine for a Rebel Leia Organa skin follows from previous uncoverings on March 8, which showed a Wookie Bowcaster weapon is due to be added. This hopefully means Chewbacca is right around the corner—it would be scandalous for him to be overlooked again.

Hopefully, we get to see more skins for Leia Organa, too, and I’m sure many fans would love to see the infamous gold bikini from her time as a slave with Jabba the Hutt. But I would personally love a full-on Disney princess look that makes her like Cinderella and others in the same category.

Failing that, just give us Jar-Jar Binks.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Avatar skins and cosmetics in Fortnite (and how much they cost)
Aang and his friends in Avatar the Last Airbender
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Avatar skins and cosmetics in Fortnite (and how much they cost)
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Avatar event countdown: Exact start time and release date
Katara looking at Aang and Appa frozen in ice in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Avatar event countdown: Exact start time and release date
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Avatar skins and cosmetics in Fortnite (and how much they cost)
Aang and his friends in Avatar the Last Airbender
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All Avatar skins and cosmetics in Fortnite (and how much they cost)
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee Apr 9, 2024
Read Article Fortnite Avatar event countdown: Exact start time and release date
Katara looking at Aang and Appa frozen in ice in Fortnite.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
Fortnite Avatar event countdown: Exact start time and release date
Kacee Fay and others Kacee Fay and others Apr 9, 2024
Read Article All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
A split image of Fortnite Festival shop page on the left and the notes chart on stage on the right.
Category: Fortnite
Fortnite
All free Fortnite Festival songs today (April 2024)
Bhernardo Viana and others Bhernardo Viana and others Apr 9, 2024
Author
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.