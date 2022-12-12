Fortnite players may get free gifts and new collabs in upcoming Winterfest update

Part of the fun of live-service games is that they sometimes do seasonal events that allow you to celebrate different holidays or traditions with other players. Fortnite has managed to make this special each year with a big update right before Epic Games goes on break for the holidays. With this holiday’s big update scheduled for tomorrow, it seems like players can expect a lot to come to the game.

This year’s holiday update will include the annual Winterfest, which will likely introduce changes to the map, a new special holiday cabin, and the return of Sgt. Winter to the island. Players can expect plenty of holiday celebrations, including free presents that work like an advent calendar, providing a free new cosmetic each day.

There will also likely be a New Year’s mini-event at least, with fireworks showing the new year flashing across the screen and a couple of cosmetics celebrating the event.

In addition, players will also get their first look at what’s included in the My Hero Academia crossover starting tomorrow. While the event isn’t set to kick off until later this week, it’s inevitable that data miners will be able to uncover some of the information when the update is released. This collab will likely last until the next content update, whenever Epic returns from its holiday break.

MrBeast will also be included in the content update and will be available in the Item Shop starting on Dec. 14. It’s been suggested that the Giannis Antetokounmpo collab could be included in the update too since Epic said it would be coming out in December, but it hasn’t been shown yet.