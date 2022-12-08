When is Giannis Antetokounmpo coming to Fortnite?

Fortnite has been a playground for pop culture since its arrival years ago. Celebrities have essentially lined up to get their own game-version of themselves, with content creators like Mr Beast even making their debut in the near future.

The newest chapter and season haven’t disappointed, with that likely drawing in a larger player base, professional athletes and celebrities around the world will probably be waiting for their turn to win a battle royale.

Giannis Antetokounmpo seems to be the next on the Fortnite list.

For those of you who aren’t aware of Antetokounmpo, he’s an incredibly talented pro NBA player who was the first to win the MVP award without playing in the All-Star game.

But is the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020 making his way onto the battlefield? Will you see him sporting a pickaxe and building structures?

When is Giannis Antetokounmpo arriving in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

He has been announced as one of the next arrivals on the scene. The NBA player was showcased alongside characters from an undisclosed character from My Hero Academia.

There currently is no arrival date for the two-time NBA blocks leader, but we can at least take solace in the fact that he is arriving, and most likely soon. The only hint we got, is that he’ll most likely be arriving by the end of December.

Did you find everything during #FortniteFracture? There's more to come this month in #FortniteChapter4… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/BtRPQ2mSK3 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 5, 2022

The list of collaborations grows quickly in Fortnite, and odds are we’ll be receiving Antetokounmpo as a playable character in no time at all.

Now we’ll just have to get a few more players to build our own NBA line-ups.