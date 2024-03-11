Category:
Fortnite players disappointed after 2 skins are “nerfed to oblivion”

Not the look they wanted.
Mar 11, 2024
Fortnite players are expressing their disappointment after two skins were “nerfed to oblivion” following major changes from the concept art.

Chapter Five, season two was highly anticipated in Fortnite and focuses on the Greek Pantheon, resulting in a heap of Greek Gods and Goddesses making their way into the game—though some players are disappointed by the final result.

A post on Reddit highlighted two skins Fortnite players were particularly disappointed by, showing the final results side by side with concept art for the characters.

The skins in question are Odyssey, which can be purchased for 1,500 V-Bucks, and Ares, who currently appears as a boss in Fortnite and cannot be obtained just yet—though a leaker claimed on March 8 that he would be included in the April 2024 Crew Pack.

While players were originally disappointed that Odyssey was not a free skin, as some previously believed, and Ares was not in the battle pass, many soon turned their attention toward the concept art.

One player declared the concept art was “nerfed to oblivion,” with Odyssey looking substantially different to the initial artwork, and Ares looking much more generic and comparable to the various knight skins already available in Fortnite.

Another player said the season swiftly changed from “most hyped” to “massive disappointment,” while one took aim at Odyssey’s helmet and dubbed it “pure trash.” One even quipped that it was better for them not to make concept art public as “we see they can’t come close to their brilliance”.

The two skins in question aren’t the only skins introduced in Fortnite Chapter Five, season two that have caused a stir, with many others disappointed by Aphrodite’s look—although the fanbase is much more divided on her appearance.

