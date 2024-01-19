Fortnite players are randomly receiving Borderlands collab skin years after event

Better late than never. Fortnite players have reported they’re finally receiving the Bandit skin years after the Borderlands 3 collaboration.

Recommended Videos

Upon launching Fortnite, players have been receiving the Psycho Bandit Bundle, released for a limited time almost four years ago.

In the collaboration event, players could claim the bundle for free if they bought the latest Borderlands game. “One of your recent Epic Games purchases includes a special Fortnite reward,” the notification reads.

Several players have shared screenshots on Reddit threads, claiming they all bought Borderlands 3 years ago.

They’re now confused by this surprise gift many had forgotten. The collaboration event between Fortnite and Borderlands took place in August 2019, featuring free rewards like weapon wraps and sprays. A new area also appeared on the island as a rift zone, inspired by the apocalyptic game.

A player who received the gift recently said they couldn’t claim the bundle at the time of the event despite purchasing Borderlands 3. It looks like Epic Games has finally fixed this issue (albeit years later). The dev has yet to comment on this late gift. It remains to be seen if this was a mistake or not.