Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite players are randomly receiving Borderlands collab skin years after event

It took the developer four years.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Jan 19, 2024 07:19 am
A bandit and CL4P-TP on his shoulder.
Image via Epic Games

Better late than never. Fortnite players have reported they’re finally receiving the Bandit skin years after the Borderlands 3 collaboration.

Upon launching Fortnite, players have been receiving the Psycho Bandit Bundle, released for a limited time almost four years ago.

In the collaboration event, players could claim the bundle for free if they bought the latest Borderlands game. “One of your recent Epic Games purchases includes a special Fortnite reward,” the notification reads.

Got a reward almost 4 years later???
byu/Egarrywar inFortNiteBR

Several players have shared screenshots on Reddit threads, claiming they all bought Borderlands 3 years ago.

They’re now confused by this surprise gift many had forgotten. The collaboration event between Fortnite and Borderlands took place in August 2019, featuring free rewards like weapon wraps and sprays. A new area also appeared on the island as a rift zone, inspired by the apocalyptic game.

A player who received the gift recently said they couldn’t claim the bundle at the time of the event despite purchasing Borderlands 3. It looks like Epic Games has finally fixed this issue (albeit years later). The dev has yet to comment on this late gift. It remains to be seen if this was a mistake or not.

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.