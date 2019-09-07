How to claim your free Psycho Bundle in Fortnite when buying Borderlands 3

Epic Games and 2K are teaming up once again to offer Fortnite and Borderlands 3 players some special rewards when purchasing Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games Store.

To those who sadly missed out Psycho Bundle on the Epic Games Store, wen gave Fortnite: Battle Royale players a treasure trove of cosmetic items including a Psycho character, CL4PTR4P back bling, and a new pickaxe, then you are in luck as you can actually get the pack for free when you purchase any version of Borderlands 3.

But how do you claim it? Well, it is actually quite simple.

So long as you purchase Borderlands 3 by Dec. 31, 2020, The Psycho Bundle will be added to your Fortnite account straight away. If you have never logged into Fortnite though, make sure you do to make the most of this offer.

Should you already own the Psycho Bundle, Epic Games will also grant you 2000 Vbucks as a reward instead, basically refunding you the purchase of all the items.