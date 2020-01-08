Fortnite players are losing their Star Wars event achievements, Epic working on solution

Fans who participated in the December Fortnite Star Wars event are beginning to report that their achievements have started to disappear.

A post appeared on the FortniteBR subreddit yesterday that shows a screengrab where the poster’s achievements for the Star Wars event were blank.

After the Star wars event collab ended, all my achievements that were obtained during the event disappeared. 908 votes and 117 comments so far on Reddit

After a few hours, employees from Epic, like the community coordinator M_House_Epic, responded to the Reddit post and confirmed that the team was looking into it.

M_House_Epic’s comment from discussion “After the Star wars event collab ended, all my achievements that were obtained during the event disappeared.” 902 votes and 118 comments so far on Reddit

Epic added the issue to its Fortnite Community Issues Trello board, so the company is certainly aware of the issue. It also posted on the FortniteStatus Twitter to confirm that a fix is being worked on.

If you’ve lost your Star Wars achievements from the event, we recommend that you stay patient while the developers work on a fix or workaround.

Fortnite Chapter Two, season one is expected to conclude in February, so players can pass some time by completing the remainder of their weekly missions.