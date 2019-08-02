Fortnite player says new missions system feels like Epic is “forcing” people to play

Fortnite: Battle Royale’s daily and free Battle Pass challenges are gone in season X. Players who want to progress through their pass can either buy its premium version to unlock new Missions or complete the new weekly Limited Time Missions.

But a lot of fans aren’t happy with the latter, and players are massively complaining about the system on the Fortnite subreddit.

r/FortNiteBR – Sorry Epic, I am a working man and I hate the new Limited Time Missions I am a casual player who loves playing Fortnite. I love the new skins every season and I try my best to collect all of them, even if it means grinding the challenges in the last few days of the Season. It was all fun, until now.

One player said that he’s a “working man” who used to love to collect all cosmetic items by grinding through challenges and that “it was all fun, until now.” He said that “people have jobs, kids have schools and studies, there are countries that have blackouts for weeks, and not all weekends can be dedicated towards grinding challenges.”

His post was well received by the Fortnite Reddit community, which seemed to endorse his complaint by giving him awards, upvotes, and comments along the same lines of his main post.

“This just feels like you taking advantage of your mass following and forcing us to play,” he wrote, adding that just not doing challenges isn’t that simple because Epic Games has already made players get used to grinding for skins. “We can’t stop doing the challenges because guess what, we love the game and stopping would be nonsensical and a waste of all that money.”

With Limited Time Missions, all players have one week to complete seven challenges and earn 50 Battle Stars and additional cosmetic items. After that week is gone, these challenges become unavailable, their rewards are impossible to unlock, and the set is replaced by another one with new cosmetics and challenges.

Epic has been adding more challenges and rewards to Fortnite since season nine when it introduced Fortbytes as a way for players to receive at least one new challenge to complete every day. It also made a few crossovers with third-party intellectual properties, such as The Avengers, Stranger Things, and John Wick, all with exclusive and limited-time cosmetic items.

But in season X, Fortnite players now receive challenges in weekly sets that they can try to rush in a single session if they want to. Still, the number of tasks players have available to get items is growing yet again.