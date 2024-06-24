Forgot password
Fortnite Metallica concert
Image via Epic Games
Category:
Fortnite

Fortnite Metallica concert start times

Let the rock sooth your mind.
Image of Mohid Shahid
Mohid Shahid
|
Published: Jun 23, 2024 10:45 pm

Fortnite’s previous collaboration with Metallica was a huge hit, and now get ready to crank it up to eleven: Epic Games just dropped a bombshell of an virtual Fortnite concert featuring the legendary rock band.

Titled “Metallica: Fuel Fire Fury,” the concert is set to rock your screens with its greatest hits and deliver an unforgettable experience. Here’s the lowdown of everything you need to know about the Metallica concert happening in Fortnite.

Fortnite Metallica concert start date and time

Metallica Fortnite concert
Check your schedule. Image via Epic Games

The Metallica concert will have six different shows that start this weekend on June 22 at 2pm ET and continue along the weekend till June 23. If you’re finding it hard to pinpoint the exact time and date the Fortnite event starts for you, we’ve mentioned all of the time zones in which you can access the virtual gig.

All concert time and dates

Saturday June 22, 2024

  • Show one
    • 2 PM ET
    • 1 PM CT
    • 11 AM PT
  • Show two
    • 5 PM ET
    • 4 PM CT
    • 2 PM PT
  • Show Three
    • 11 PM ET
    • 10 PM CT
    • 8 PM PT

Sunday, June 23, 2024

Fortnite Metallica skins on a yellow background
Be there on time. Image via Epic Games
  • Show four
    • 10 AM ET
    • 9 AM CT
    • 7 AM PT
  • Show five
    • 2 PM ET
    • 1 PM CT
    • 11 AM PT
  • Show six
    • 5 PM ET
    • 4 PM CT
    • 2 PM PT

The shows will be accessible for 30 minutes after the concert starts, giving you enough time to get ready before immersing yourself in the rifts of Kirt Hammett. To start the concert, load up Fortnite and wait till the Metallica Fuel Fire Fury mode becomes available. Press play when the mode launches and begin rock ‘n’ rolling.

