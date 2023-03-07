Fortnite may have just teased the final battle pass reward for Chapter 4, season 2

Fortnite is getting ready to start Chapter Four, season two, which means that the developer has begun to tease what players can expect as part of the next season. While Epic Games will usually tease multiple new skins from the game, it seems that the latest new skin is the final battle pass reward that players will likely unlock as part of the final tiers in the game.

Epic first shared the image as part of its second round of teasers today, with the skin being named Mizuki. As with the teasers featuring the Thunder character earlier today, Epic also posted a number of images on Instagram related to the character at the same time. These seem to be her back bling and glider, the latter of which is a cool blue pair of wings.

Her back bling seems to be some sort of shrine or other Japanese-based architecture, which fits in with the previously leaked neo-Tokyo theme from a couple of weeks ago. It looks like her harvesting tool will be two bladed fans that are seen in the character’s teaser image. Data miners like ShiinaBR claimed that Mizuki will be the final battle pass skin, although the style shown below is Tier 90.

This is unlikely to be the last skin that’s leaked by Epic as part of the build-up to the next season—it may not even be the last today. Still, it’s interesting that the developer would put out its final reward so early, so it must be proud of the work it’s done so far. What will be interesting to see is if the Eren Yeager skin will be confirmed by Fortnite ahead of release.