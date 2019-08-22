Fortnite season X, week 4’s limited-time mission, Junk Storm, is now available

All Fortnite: Battle Royale players have just received a new limited-time mission to complete called Junk Storm. Unlike the Smash and Grab challenges that became available at the same time, the Junk Storm set is available to everyone, regardless of whether they own the season X Battle Pass.

You just need to be playing in a mode that’s not Playground or made in Creative to progress through the set. Apart from these restrictions, you can progress in casual, competitive, or limited-time modes in general to complete this set, unless otherwise specified.

Like any other limited-time mission, Junk Storm will stay available for a week. Next Thursday, Aug. 29, Epic will replace it with another set at 8am CT. Players will then no longer be able to complete Junk Storm or secure any of its rewards.

Here’s the full set of challenges.

Junk Storm

Consume Glitched Foraged Items (5)

Play Arena matches (3)

Scoped weapon eliminations (3)

Deal Headshot damage to opponents (500)

Search a chest in different named locations in a single match (3)

Land at Pressure Plant or Happy Hamlet in different matches (3)

Deal damage to opponent’s structures (1,000)

Tips and tricks

Glitched Foraged Items are available only where the old soccer stadium used to be. That’s north of the ice biome and south of Pleasant Park, where there’s now a huge barren land with no buildings or materials inside it. These Glitched Foraged Items are the ones that change automatically every few seconds.

Other than that, all challenges should be easy to complete as you play. You might have more success with the elimination and damage challenges if you’re playing a mode where respawning is available, such as Team Rumble.

You’ll get rewards for every challenge you complete.