Fortnite players are currently waiting for servers to come back online after maintenance for the new LEGO Fortnite update. Epic Games hasn’t confirmed when downtime ends, but based on the recent Chapter Five maintenance, you should expect Fortnite servers to be back online by 8am CT.

The servers went down at about 2am CT. This update isn’t a major Battle Royale patch or a new season launch, but it’s significant for introducing LEGO Fortnite to the game. This new mode by Epic Games appears to be their take on a Minecraft-style experience, where players can craft items and explore a LEGO-themed world. To ensure this game mode is smoothly integrated and accessible to all players, Epic needs to temporarily shut down the servers, which is why access is currently restricted.

How long are Fortnite downtimes?

Fortnite’s downtime typically varies from three to eight hours, depending on the scale of the update. The LEGO Fortnite update, introducing an entirely new game mode complete with features like larger lobbies and support for multiple player servers and worlds, is likely to be on the longer side of this range.

As of now, Epic Games hasn’t confirmed a specific end time for the LEGO Fortnite downtime. Updates and announcements regarding the status of the game will be provided on the Epic Status page as they become available.

All LEGO Fortnite content leaked so far

During Fortnite server downtimes, dataminers like Shiina and HYPEX dive into new game files, seeking content to leak. With the current LEGO Fortnite update, they’re already doing so.

Here’s everything about Fortnite leaked during today’s server maintenance: