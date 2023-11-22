Fortnite leaks say Invincible collab will be here very soon

Following the leaks that emerged last week about the possible collaboration between Fortnite and the animated adult TV series Invincible, more reports support the claim, including the rumored release date of the collab.

Known Fortnite news and leaks Twitter account Shiina posted a photo of the Invincible characters. But what made the fans more curious about the post is their caption, where they mentioned that the “Invincible X Fortnite collaboration will be available on November 24 at 7pm ET” (6pm CT).

SOURCES: The Invincible X Fortnite collaboration will be available on November 24 at 7pm ET 🔥 pic.twitter.com/tzzgomhqVH — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 21, 2023

Earlier this week, leaks about the rumored collaboration already went out online. This includes the possible Invincible-themed skins coming to Fortnite, such as for characters like the titular character himself, his father Omni, and his love interest Atom Eve.

Shiina also tweeted this photo earlier this week, mentioning that it would be the rumored loading screen in Fortnite once the collab goes live. Fans are already stoked about the possible collab, with some calling it “amazing’ and “sick.”

FORTNITE X INVINCIBLE LOADING SCREEN pic.twitter.com/Sm4hqtH8Er — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 16, 2023

Epic Games is still not confirming any of the rumors above about the collaboration. Fortnite, however, has been known for doing collaborations with other franchises over the years of its existence, especially in creating skins that are patterned to some famous characters. This includes skins from the Marvel, DC, and Star Wars franchises, as well as skins based on various celebrities like Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and the upcoming debut of the worldwide rap sensation, Eminem.

Eminem will be part of the BIG BANG event, where a collaboration with LEGO will also take place. This event is regarded as the “new beginning for the game,” as well as being rumored to be the biggest update in history in terms of file size. Another known Fortnite leaker HYPEX claimed that the BIG BANG event’s file size would be 1.5GB alone.

The Fortnite "BIG BANG" Event will be the BIGGEST one to date. It's 1.5GB+ making it the biggest in terms of files size alone ‼️



It'll also feature Eminem, LEGO, Rhythm Mode & Racing Mode. Here's the OFFICIAL Image 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AtsNIwpSMR — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 21, 2023

New game modes such as the Rhythm and Racing Modes will also be available through the event, so don’t miss out on the possible surprises that will be given by Epic Games on Dec. 2 at 1pm CT. You can visit the event’s official website to know more.