Fortnite leakers claim 3 new My Hero Academia skins are coming soon

Fortnite Chapter Four, season four is in full swing, but more skins might be coming soon to bring a back-to-school vibe to the island thanks to a collaboration with anime series My Hero Academia—at least according to leakers.

On Aug 31, Leaf—who accurately leaked skins coming to the season four battle pass—said Todoroki, Mina, and Kirishima would be introduced to the game via exclusive skins.

Despite the news, fans of the anime series are disappointed their favorite characters are not going to be featured in Fortnite. “Todaroki makes sense but the other two are such weird choices. There’s at least 10 other characters in the show that are more popular and important than they are,” one player said on Reddit.

🚨 FORTNITE x MY HERO ACADEMIA Pt.2



Todoroki, Mina & Kirishima will be coming in Wave 2, according to @LeafsMatrix, the same person who leaked Khaby Lame & Ahsoka to be in the S4 Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/GI0SLINLmQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 30, 2023

Fortnite first had a collaboration event with the anime in December 2022, introducing four heroes from the series as skins: Midoriya, All Might, Bakugo, and Uraraka. It also featured exclusive quests on islands created specifically for the event.

They rewarded various customization items, such as Sprays, Emoticons, and Back Blings. It’s unclear whether this new collaboration event will only feature skins or if it will also include exclusive quests and more original content to discover.

The new My Hero Academia collaboration will join the game with the Second Wave of the season, according to leakers. Since season four started on Aug. 25, it means the event could be introduced around October.

Epic Games will likely reveal the event in the months to come—that’s if these leaks are accurate.

