Fortnite is getting Epic and Legendary Tactical Shotguns in the next update

A Fortnite: Battle Royale shotgun is about to become stronger.

The Tactical Shotgun is soon getting Epic and Legendary variants, Epic Games revealed through an in-game message in the News tab. It’s tagged as “coming soon,” which usually means it’s coming in the next game update this week.

“Get up close and personal with the new Epic and Legendary variants of the Tactical Shotgun,” the message reads. As with other guns who got the same treatment in the past, such as the Burst Assault Rifle and the Pump Shotgun, the Epic and Legendary Tactical Shotgun has a unique model to make it look different from the Common, Uncommon, and Rare variants that are already in Fortnite.

These new variants will join the newly-added Drum Shotgun, along with the season nine Combat Shotgun and the low-rarity versions of the Pump. We have yet to see how much better these new Tacs are in comparison to the other guns, but players should expect higher damage, accuracy, and a lower reload speed.

Epic has yet to reveal when this week’s update is coming, but fans are speculating it will be on Thursday due to a blog post that revealed upcoming changes to the price of V-Bucks in a few countries on July 18. Despite that, there’s no official date announced yet, and fans can expect Epic to tease this week’s update on Twitter.

The addition of these variants of the Tactical Shotgun could mean that another weapon will be vaulted. Any addition to Fortnite’s loot pool changes the odds of players finding all other weapons and items, which means Epic will have to find the perfect balance to introduce these new Tacs into the game.

This week’s update is most likely the v9.40 patch.