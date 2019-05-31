Fortnite: Battle Royale has weekly updates that Epic Games uses to add and remove items and weapons from the game’s standard modes.
Nearly every week, a new item or gun is added for players to use, and that also means some of them are put in the vault and removed from standard play. Anyone who plays default Solo, Duos, and Squads playlists, as well as Arena and other competitive modes, will always be able to find the same weapons and consumables. This group of items is called a loot pool.
Here’s the Fortnite loot pool for the season nine v9.10 Content Update, which is the latest one available. Remember that this only applies for default modes, so other limited-time modes, such as Team Rumble or Solid Gold, might have a different loot pool that adds or excludes weapons.
Weapons
Assault Rifles
- Assault Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)
- Heavy Assault Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare)
- Scoped Assault Rifle (Uncommon, Rare)
- Infantry Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)
- Tactical Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary)
Shotguns
- Tactical Shotgun (Common, Uncommon, Rare)
- Combat Shotgun (Rare, Epic, Legendary)
Submachine Guns
- Burst SMG (Common, Uncommon, Rare)
- Drum Gun (Uncommon, Rare)
Sniper Rifles
- Heavy Sniper Rifle (Epic, Legendary)
- Hunting Rifle (Uncommon, Rare)
- Suppressed Sniper Rifle (Epic, Legendary)
- Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle (Uncommon, Rare)
Pistols
- Pistol (Common, Uncommon)
- Suppressed Pistol (Rare, Epic)
- Flint-Knock Pistol (Common, Uncommon)
- Dual Pistols (Rare, Epic)
- Hand Cannon (Epic, Legendary)
Explosive Weapons
- Rocket Launcher (Epic, Legendary)
- Grenade Launcher (Rare, Epic, Legendary)
- Boom Bow (Legendary)
Machine Guns
- Minigun (Epic, Legendary)
Items
Healing
- Bandages
- Med Kit
- Small Shield Potion
- Shield Potion
- Slurp Juice
- Chug Jug
- Mushroom (Environmental)
- Banana (Environmental)
- Apple (Environmental)
- Coconut (Environmental)
- Pepper (Environmental)
Utility
- Impulse Grenade
- Boogie Bomb
- Shadow Bomb
- Bush
Explosive
- Grenades
- Stink Bomb
Traps
- Damage Trap
- Cozy Campfire
- Launch Pad
- Mounted Turret
Mobility
- Rift-To-Go
- Gliders
Vehicles
- Quadcrasher
- The Baller
- Driftboard