Fortnite: Battle Royale has weekly updates that Epic Games uses to add and remove items and weapons from the game’s standard modes.



Nearly every week, a new item or gun is added for players to use, and that also means some of them are put in the vault and removed from standard play. Anyone who plays default Solo, Duos, and Squads playlists, as well as Arena and other competitive modes, will always be able to find the same weapons and consumables. This group of items is called a loot pool.

Here’s the Fortnite loot pool for the season nine v9.10 Content Update, which is the latest one available. Remember that this only applies for default modes, so other limited-time modes, such as Team Rumble or Solid Gold, might have a different loot pool that adds or excludes weapons.



Weapons

Assault Rifles

Assault Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Heavy Assault Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare)

Scoped Assault Rifle (Uncommon, Rare)

Infantry Rifle (Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Tactical Assault Rifle (Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Shotguns

Tactical Shotgun (Common, Uncommon, Rare)

Combat Shotgun (Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Submachine Guns

Burst SMG (Common, Uncommon, Rare)

Drum Gun (Uncommon, Rare)

Sniper Rifles

Heavy Sniper Rifle (Epic, Legendary)

Hunting Rifle (Uncommon, Rare)

Suppressed Sniper Rifle (Epic, Legendary)

Semi-Auto Sniper Rifle (Uncommon, Rare)

Pistols

Pistol (Common, Uncommon)

Suppressed Pistol (Rare, Epic)

Flint-Knock Pistol (Common, Uncommon)

Dual Pistols (Rare, Epic)

Hand Cannon (Epic, Legendary)

Explosive Weapons

Rocket Launcher (Epic, Legendary)

Grenade Launcher (Rare, Epic, Legendary)

Boom Bow (Legendary)

Machine Guns

Minigun (Epic, Legendary)

Items

Healing

Bandages

Med Kit

Small Shield Potion

Shield Potion

Slurp Juice

Chug Jug

Mushroom (Environmental)

Banana (Environmental)

Apple (Environmental)

Coconut (Environmental)

Pepper (Environmental)

Utility

Impulse Grenade

Boogie Bomb

Shadow Bomb

Bush

Explosive

Grenades

Stink Bomb

Traps

Damage Trap

Cozy Campfire

Launch Pad

Mounted Turret

Mobility

Rift-To-Go

Gliders

Vehicles