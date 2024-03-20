Fortnite is finally getting first-person perspective in 2024, but not in battle royale—yet

Ready for a victory royale in first-person? Not so fast, Fortnite gamers.

The long-rumored change in perspective seems closer than ever in Fortnite, but not quite battle royale just yet. During the State of Unreal keynote at GDC 2024 today, Epic confirmed that first-person perspective is finally arriving in Fortnite, but only in Creative modes for now in UEFN.

Since the FPS perspective is seemingly functional and confirmed to be in the game, it may not be long before it’s available in certain other game modes. During the keynote, an Epic representative said it’s coming to Creative “later this year.”

Several leaks about a first-person mode in Fortnite have popped up throughout the years, so this has been a long-anticipated feature and one that’s highly requested by many players. The ability to play in first or third-person would be a great addition to Fortnite and offer a fun spin on the classic gameplay.

A short clip of the perspective in action (at about the 1:06:26 mark of the video above) did not show much other than a player holding a weapon, walking and looking around, and swimming in a pool. But the first look at the official inclusion of the first-person perspective is promising and exciting for players looking to play battle royale a la their other favorite FPS games, like Call of Duty or Apex Legends.

It should be quite fun to see how Fortnite’s gameplay feels in first-person, if it remains true to the Fortnite spirit and formula, or if the mode itself is tacked on and the bare minimum. At any rate, the wait to find out more about its potential shouldn’t be much longer.

There have been fan-made first-person modes in Creative before in Fortnite, but official inclusion made by Epic means it could come to the Battle Royale or Zero Build playlists sometime soon.

