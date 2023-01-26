Fortnite introduces Sylvie as the February 2023 Crew Pack skin

Yet another month is on the horizon for Fortnite Crew Pack subscribers and Epic Games just announced the skin of the month for its subscription service.

Sylvie, a master smith from an ageless kingdom, will be the featured skin of the February 2023 Crew Pack.

Obtain greatness through fire and flame with Sylvie and her loyal dragon Groaker 🔥



Fortnite Crew members can bring the heat with this Embers of Empire Set on February 1, 2023.https://t.co/yInLoY0xq3 pic.twitter.com/qXS3NPNlSD — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 26, 2023

In addition to the main skin, the pack will feature a back bling, a gun wrap, and a harvesting tool. A loading screen will also be added to subscribers’ accounts during February, and the March Crew Pack skin will have ties to Sylvie.

Epic will reward players with The Masterwork Pickaxe if they obtain both Crew Pack skins in February and March 2023. Like previous months, February’s pack will also include 1,000 V-Bucks, alongside the current battle pass.

Considering February and March will see the release of two connected skins, and an exclusive harvesting tool, it looks like Epic is planning to increase the subscriber count for the upcoming months. Remaining as a Crew subscriber also allows players to customize their Photonic pickaxes. Each month unlocks a new style that helps the pickaxes blend in with more skins.

The main incentive to acquire the crew pack tends to be the battle pass, and most players unsubscribe from the service after unlocking the latest one. By releasing connecting skins bundled with special rewards, Epic might be able to entertain crew members until the next season kicks off.

The February Crew Pack featuring Sylvia will be released on Jan. 31 at 6am CT.