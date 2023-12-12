In Fortnite Festival, the white arrow notes are played by releasing a button you previously pressed. These are sometimes referred to as “pull-off notes,” a term borrowed from Guitar Hero mechanics—the game that served as an inspiration for Fortnite Festival.

In the video I recorded, you’ll see how to play the triangle notes in Fortnite Festival from a player’s perspective. These notes often follow a regular rectangle note. In such cases, just keep holding the button you pressed for the regular note, and release it precisely as the white arrow note hits the bottom bar. That’s how you nail it. Watch the opening seconds of the chorus of DNCE’s “Cake by The Ocean” in my video. Notice how I press the buttons only twice for the rectangle notes, yet I also hit the triangle notes by releasing the keyboard buttons right as they cross the bar. Video by Dot Esports

What do white triangle notes in Fortnite Festival mean?

Triangle notes in Fortnite Festival are notes that can be played by releasing a button, which simplifies playing rapid note sequences, especially on instruments like the Lead. It’s still possible to play these triangle notes the regular way, by pressing. However, this demands quicker actions and can easily tire your hands out mid-song. Take the “Cake by the Ocean” example I mentioned earlier. During the chorus, when I tried pressing for the arrow notes instead of releasing, my hands quickly grew tired. In contrast, playing these notes by simply releasing them offered a much smoother experience.

If you find that pressing the arrow notes in Fortnite Festival works better for you, go for it. But be careful: if the sequence of notes is fast, the game might interpret your button release from a rectangle note as an early hit for the triangle note. By the time you press the button to hit the arrow note, the moment could have passed, and your press may be counted as an error. If you’re aiming for high scores or Flawless attempts, I’d advise against playing triangle notes with a button press due to this potential issue.