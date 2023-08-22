Fortnite fans want Barbie star Ryan Gosling to play Jonesy in live-action film

He may be “Just Ken” to you, but Fortnite fans think Barbie star Ryan Gosling would be the perfect man to play the battle royale’s iconic Jonesy character should Epic Games ever turn it into a live-action movie.

Video game movies are all the rage these days, from Gran Turismo to the Super Mario Movie. While there’s been no mention of a Fortnite film, it seems like fans of the battle royale were flocking to theatres to see Barbie and think its leading man could be the perfect actor to take on the role of Jonesy.

Jonesy plays an integral part in Fortnite‘s overarching lore, working as an ally for The Seven as they try to stop the Zero Point underneath the middle of the island from destroying reality as we know it. With so much on the line, a movie would be the perfect way to tell the game’s story, and fans think Gosling could really drive the plot forward—pun intended.

“Honestly, anything with Ryan Gosling in it is good,” one interested fan wrote. Another agreed, stating: “He’s the perfect choice for almost any role.”

He wasn’t the only suggestion though, with names like former Fortnite streamer Tfue, Jonesy voice actor Troy Baker, and even Owen Wilson put forward as possible options too.

After seeing his bleach-blonde hair in Barbie though, Gosling is the only choice for me. Plus, with his singing chops from La La Land, and his now-iconic “I’m Just Ken,” ballad from his latest cinematic blockbuster, we think he’s got more than Kenough talent to take on Fortnite‘s main character.

