Fortnite fans slam Jujutsu Kaisen event mini pass: ‘Filled with useless crap’

I know I'll pass on the mini pass!

Cursed Llama and Fortnite character in the background
Image via Epic Games

On Aug. 8, Jujutsu Kaisen came to Fortnite in a special crossover event, spicing up the island with Cursed Llamas, the Straw Doll Technique, and Break the Curse! quests. Naturally, this event has come with a mini pass, but players are not happy with how it panned out and are saying it’s “filled with useless crap.”

Soon after the Jujutsu Kaisen event was released, fans were laying harsh criticism on Fortnite’s subreddit, claiming the value-to-cost ratio isn’t worth it, especially when you compare it to the Star Wars event.

One player even broke down what 1000 V-Bucks gets you with Star Wars mini pass and Jujutsu Kaisen, respectively. 

Star Wars mini passJujutsu Kaisen mini pass
Six level-up rewards (filler rewards)Eight level-up rewards (make up for almost half of the pass)
Five skins (three reskins, and one free skin)Two skins (reskins)
Two emoticonsThree emoticons
Two back blingsTwo back blings
One pickaxeOne pickaxe
Two wrapsTwo wraps
One emoteTwo emotes
One gliderOne glider
One loading screenOne loading screen
Three spraysTwo sprays

I know it might seem as if there isn’t much difference between these two mini passes and the real differences are actually between these level-up rewards and the quality of skins. Jujutsu Kaisen skins are mainly reskins and the level-up rewards are no thrill either.

Related: All Break the Curse! Quests and Challenges in Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Event

Fortnite players concluded the mini pass is only worth buying if you’re a big Jujutsu Kaisen fan and it should have actually cost only 700 V-Bucks. 

About the author

Izabela Tomakic

Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.

More Stories by Izabela Tomakic