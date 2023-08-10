Fortnite fans slam Jujutsu Kaisen event mini pass: ‘Filled with useless crap’

On Aug. 8, Jujutsu Kaisen came to Fortnite in a special crossover event, spicing up the island with Cursed Llamas, the Straw Doll Technique, and Break the Curse! quests. Naturally, this event has come with a mini pass, but players are not happy with how it panned out and are saying it’s “filled with useless crap.”

Soon after the Jujutsu Kaisen event was released, fans were laying harsh criticism on Fortnite’s subreddit, claiming the value-to-cost ratio isn’t worth it, especially when you compare it to the Star Wars event.

One player even broke down what 1000 V-Bucks gets you with Star Wars mini pass and Jujutsu Kaisen, respectively.

Star Wars mini pass Jujutsu Kaisen mini pass Six level-up rewards (filler rewards) Eight level-up rewards (make up for almost half of the pass) Five skins (three reskins, and one free skin) Two skins (reskins) Two emoticons Three emoticons Two back blings Two back blings One pickaxe One pickaxe Two wraps Two wraps One emote Two emotes One glider One glider One loading screen One loading screen Three sprays Two sprays

I know it might seem as if there isn’t much difference between these two mini passes and the real differences are actually between these level-up rewards and the quality of skins. Jujutsu Kaisen skins are mainly reskins and the level-up rewards are no thrill either.

Related: All Break the Curse! Quests and Challenges in Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Event

Fortnite players concluded the mini pass is only worth buying if you’re a big Jujutsu Kaisen fan and it should have actually cost only 700 V-Bucks.

About the author