Fortnite fans hate Tesla’s crossover so much they’re teaming up to destroy every Cybertruck

Epic adding Tesla’s Cybertruck to Fortnite has sparked an unexpected wave of unity among players, and not quite in a way Tesla might have hoped.

The vehicle, known for its controversial reputation and multiple recalls, has quickly become a target for frustration, with Fortnite fans today vowing to destroy any Cybertruck they encounter in-game. “Destroy on sight” has become a rallying cry, with players prioritizing the elimination of the infamous vehicle above all else. This sentiment was echoed by some of Fortnite’s own developers, initially sparked by Robby Williams. He shared his personal dislike for the Cybertruck, and his fellow producer Kyle Wynn also expressed his agreement, though they both later emphasized that these opinions are their own.

Prepare for war if you’re getting your hands on this one. Image via Epic Games.

The backlash isn’t just about gameplay preferences either. The Cybertruck has garnered a reputation as a three-ton mass of mechanical failures; many see its addition to Fortnite, a game celebrated for its creativity and fun, as jarringly out of place. Over on Reddit, users have jokingly theorized that driving the Cybertruck in Fortnite matches might even be putting players at a competitive disadvantage.

Funnily enough, the truck’s massive windshield does offer less protection than Fortnite’s other vehicles, making it easier for opponents to eliminate the driver. This practical concern has only fueled the desire to purposefully target the Cybertruck.

We’ll have to wait and see if this animosity translates into in-game action. The Cybertruck skin is initially obtainable by completing nine quests in the Summer Road Trip event, which started on July 23. With one quest unlocking each day, July 31 is the earliest players can expect to see Cybertrucks in lobbies. These quests will be available until Aug. 6, after which players will then need to buy the Cybertruck skin with V-Bucks, potentially turning it into one of the most controversial additions in Fortnite’s history.

In the meantime, it’s clear if you plan to drive a Cybertruck in Fortnite, you should be prepared for a bumpy ride—courtesy of your fellow players.

