Fortnite fans disappointed this one infamous Star Wars character still doesn’t have a skin

This year’s Fortnite x Star Wars event is massive, but it’s still not enough for some players who hoped to play as a legendary character from the sci-fi franchise.

As part of this year’s May the Fourth celebration in Fortnite, Star Wars has invaded all facets of the game, including battle royale, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and even Rocket Racing. And characters like Chewbacca and Lando Calrissian have been added to the store for players to use across multiple modes.

Where have you gone, Jar Jar? Image via StarWars.com

But the one character that many have been looking forward to joining the roster as a playable skin is missing once again. Jar Jar Binks, once the most hated characters in the franchise, has had a renaissance in recent years. And whether it’s a meme or for real, players are missing Jar Jar in the shop.

The Gungan guide of Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi made later appearances in the series but was widely panned for his debut in the first film in the prequel trilogy, with many calling him annoying, or even being blasted as a potential racist caricature.

As someone old enough to remember the ice cold and angry reception to Jar Jar back in 1999 when he first appeared in Episode I: The Phantom Menace, it’s kind of cool to see fans longing for him to appear in Fortnite.

He could even be a LEGO character, or have his own set of Gungan instruments in Fortnite Festival. The possibilities are endless. But for now, Jar Jar must wait in the wings and watch on as other Star Wars characters take the spotlight in the game.

Another Star Wars event without a Jar Jar Binks skin 😔 pic.twitter.com/SN4BZ40kyn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) May 3, 2024

The Fortnite x Star Wars event is live now, so there’s plenty for fans to dig into and have fun with. But next year, maybe Jar Jar can take center stage for May the Fourth.

