Fortnite devs to ‘adjust’ restricted skins before bringing them back in 2024

Fortnite developer Epic Games has responded to massive criticism surrounding its battle royale’s latest update that restricted some content based on age ratings, unveiling plans to “adjust” how the cosmetics look instead of banning them.

Fortnite‘s Nov. 16 update was big but not quite in the best way. It introduced new age ratings for its custom maps and modes—also known as islands—with cosmetics getting labeled, too. If a cosmetic item was aimed at audiences older than an island’s rating, they’d be rendered utterly unusable on that particular map.

The community reacted sharply, especially over cosmetics, loading screens, and music being added to the restrictions, and the devs have now promised to reinstate them over the next year.

“About seven percent of Fortnite Outfits can only be equipped in islands rated Teen. Over the next year, we will enable most of these Outfits to be compatible with all ratings by having them auto-adjust appearance based on the island you want to play,” Epic explained in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Nov. 16.

Though this has gone a way to relieving some Fortnite players, others pointed out the devs had made no mention of loading screens or music leaving the age rating prison.

Fortnite’s most iconic loading screen, the one featured since Save the World, was among those replaced, and there seems to be no current plan to reverse those changes alongside the skins. The entire update, labeled by some players as “the worst update ever,” has somewhat tarnished the game’s attempt to return to its roots with the OG map.

The latest Fortnite update also added ways for players to clip voice chats to respond more accurately to reports. However, it seems that even an addition meant to improve the game can literally fall on deaf ears in situations like these.