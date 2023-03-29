Fortnite data miners think they’ve found the next 3 Crew skins

Fortnite is consistently updating the game with new content, keeping its wide player base engaged with new cosmetics, challenges, and more. The v24.10 update has brought a bunch of Easter-themed cosmetics, but that’s not all. Data miners seem to think they’ve found the next three Crew subscription skins, which would likely finish out the rest of the season.

Through different tweets, data miners on Twitter like ShiinaBR, iFireMonkey, and HYPEX have shared three posters they found in the files depicting three different characters. One of them is confirmed to be April’s Crew pack and all the posters are marked in Crew in the files. This led data miners to believe that these are the rest of this season’s Crew Packs.

The only one that has been confirmed by Epic so far is April’s Crew Pack on the far right, with this chaotic entity being called Triarch Nox. He was a previous boss on the island that only fought you if he saw you messing with a terminal.

3 Upcoming Skins, marked as "Crew" pic.twitter.com/8ZhFUFFaKW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 29, 2023

Shiina also found out that the upcoming Crew skin, which was added in this update, is part of a set of three skins. This further lines up with the theory that these three skins will share the same type of release as part of the monthly Crew subscription.

These posters are assets in the game and were likely added for a reason. Don’t be surprised if they suddenly show up on the walls around Mega City, warning about this new trio committing crimes across the island. We’ll likely get confirmation whether this is true or not when the next skin is announced at the end of May.