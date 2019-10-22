Fortnite data miner unearths new starter pack for Chapter 2, season 1

Fortnite’s Patch v11.01 hit the live servers this morning and data miners have since been hard at work uncovering a slew of new content hidden in the battle royale’s files. Today, ShiinaBR discovered a new starter pack that could be on its way to the store in the weeks to come.

The bundle is named the Wavebreaker Pack, according to the leak. Like previous starter packs, the Wavebreaker Pack comes with a skin, a Back Bling, a pickaxe, and 600 V-Bucks. The cosmetics included in the bundle share a similar black and blue theme with a turquoise camouflage pattern. Both the pickaxe and the backpack are equipped with spikes.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter This is the Season 1 Starter Pack! It’s called “The Wavebreaker Pack”! 😀 Desc.: “Crash through waves of enemies with the Wavebreaker Pack. An outfit, a back bling, a pickaxe and 600 V-Bucks!” (h/t @defaultfnbr)

The starter pack stands as just one of many new cosmetics that data miners discovered following the release of the v11.01 patch today. Data miner FireMonkey posted an image showing off numerous new cosmetics ranging from weapon skins, emotes, and Back Blings. Many of the items are Halloween-themed, including scythe-like pickaxes and ghoulish backpacks.

Fortnite’s Patch v11.01 fixed a series of bugs that popped up following the release of Chapter 2 last week, including FPS issues on PC and a glitch that caused the Daily Punchcard to remain on players’ screens.

There are no details yet regarding when the Wavebreaker starter pack will release in stores or how much it’ll cost, although previous bundles have typically been priced at $4.99.