An update for Fortnite Battle Royale and Save the World went live on October 22nd to fix different bugs and glitches.

As of writing, Epic Games hasn’t released a set of official patch notes for the latest update, so players have to rely on information dataminers found.

According to Epic’s official Trello board for Fortnite, the following issues were addressed in the v11.01 patch:

FPS issues on PC

Friends not appearing in the Friends List

Unable to use swapped-to item when character is backed up against camera

“Ready Up!” button not appearing in Squads until entire party is eliminated

Issue with completing “Get an elimination from 50m or further” Open Water challenge

Daily Punchcard remaining on-screen

Gift Weapon Wrap missing from gifted Battle Pass

One of the game’s most popular dataminers, FNBRHQ, posted that Epic made a number of improvements to avoid frame drops and increased challenge experience to 52,000 XP per challenge.

Fortnite News 🐐 on Twitter The following have been patched, or improved: * FPS Drop Rate * back against the wall * XP Gain overall appears to be highly buffed with this update! #Fortnite https://t.co/Mqv1RKbuq4

The v11.01 update allowed dataminers to dive into Fortnite’s code to potentially uncover new cosmetics headed to the Item Shop.

In particular, fans should be excited about the return of the Skull Trooper skin and the addition of the Grinning Ghoul Backbling.

Image via Epic Games

Another popular Fortnite skin, Ghoul Trooper, will finally be returning to the Item Shop with a new skin variant after a long absence.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter New Ghoul Trooper Variant! (via @PXLPAT_YT)

Another dataminer, ShiinaBR ,posted tons of new skins that are styled after Halloween. The game’s spooky event, Fortnitemares, should be only about a week away.

ShiinaBR and MakksBR shared a video of a brand new emote, “Zombified”.

According to Shiina, all players will receive a free Ghoul Trooper skin variant to celebrate Halloween.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter This is the Ghoul Trooper Style EVERYONE will get! There is also a 3rd style but this is most likely the OG style. 😀

If players don’t mind having the next batch of cosmetics spoiled, ShiinaBR posted a video showing off all the upcoming skins headed to Fortnite.

ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks on Twitter ALL LEAKED SKINS IN-GAME! (via @MakksBR) https://t.co/6iHqKqMc2M

Here’s an image from FireMonkey revealing all cosmetics that were added with October 22nd’s patch.

FireMonkey * Fortnite Intel 🎄 on Twitter All Cosmetics added in v11.01

We’ll be sure to update you whenever Epic Games issue their official set of patch notes.