Fortnite creators that upload copyrighted assets in Creative 2.0 risk permanent bans

Epic Games has finally released Creative 2.0, with players from across the world jumping into the Unreal Editor in Fortnite to see what’s possible. In the 24 hours after it was released, many players were uploading and sharing images of models and locales that were created using other companies’ intellectual property (IP). Epic took notice and made it clear this would be met with consequences.

In a news post on the Creator Portal, Epic states the rules in a short post which also says that it is watching what assets the users are uploading to the game. They clearly state that any copyrighted assets uploaded, whether they be in a published island or not, will lead to the content being removed and penalties that could lead to a permanent ban, likely for repeat offenses.

Related: Best Fortnite Creative 2.0 Map Codes

This also applies to people who are sharing it just for content on social media, as Epic apparently doesn’t appreciate some of the content that was recently shared, with much of it not meshing with the kind of family-friendly appearance Fortnite seeks to give off. It’s also possible that the company received direct complaints from the companies whose property was reused inside of Creative 2.0.

No one has been confirmed to be banned yet due to this, so it’s possible Epic may give this warning some time to get around before they start to target specific accounts. However, now that the rule has been clearly defined, expect harsher punishments for these issues moving forward.

This likely won’t affect many of the levels that users want to make, but it does cut down on some of the funnier possibilities inside of the program.