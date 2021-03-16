Fortnite Chapter 2, season 6 battle pass trailer revealed | Dot Esports

With the launch of Fortnite Chapter Two, season six right around the corner Epic Games has scheduled a trailer for the season’s upcoming battle pass.

The footage that is to be released shortly was posted online early by data miner FNBRLeaks.

In the trailer, fans get their first look at some of the new character skins and game mechanics that will be present in the season dubbed Primal.

Firstly, we get a glimpse of the Lara Croft Tomb Raider skin wielding a new type of bow. Wolves are also present following a character as they move across the map, confirming an earlier leak that these animals will be tameable during the game.

The trailer also showcases the many looks available for the Agent Jones skin acquirable in the first tier of the battle pass.

Continuing with the familiar faces, Raven can be seen from DC’s Teen Titans series alongside what looks to be a new galaxy-themed glider available through the battle pass.

Many of the other cosmetic rewards available through the season are shown off including the leaked Spire Assassin skin that will be the final reward from the battle pass this season.

Chickens will also play a big part this season with a new skin, but also with the added gameplay mechanic that allows for them to be used as a gliding tool to avoid fall damage.

The trailer concludes with the camera closing in on an ominous figure on top of the Spire that is yet to be identified.

Earlier today, leakers unearthed a full list of the rewards that will be available throughout the Primal season’s battle pass.